Another popular Dubuque event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque Oktoberfest will not be held as scheduled on Sept. 19 at Q Casino and Hotel's Back Waters Stage, organizers announced this morning.
The event is a fundraiser for Camp Albrecht Acres and marks the seventh "major fundraising event" nixed for the nonprofit, 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities in Sherrill, Iowa.
"As tough as these decisions are, we need to do what is best for the health of our community," said camp Executive Director Eric Veltstra in the release.
Anyone who wants to make a donation to the camp can visit albrechtacres.org/how-to-help.html or call 563-552-1771.
Organizers plan to host the 2021 Dubuque Oktoberfest on Sept. 18.