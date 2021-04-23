More than 34,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 34,035 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 963 from Thursday.
The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 45,897 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 256 from Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,543 who have received at least one dose (increase of 22 from Thursday); 5,630 fully vaccinated (increase of 200)
- Delaware County residents: 6,613 who have received at least one dose (increase of 17); 5,142 fully vaccinated (increase of 58)
- Jackson County residents: 7,438 who have received at least one dose (increase of 32); 5,685 fully vaccinated (increase of 62)
- Jones County residents: 8,721 who have received at least one dose (increase of 617); 6,045 fully vaccinated (increase of 79)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 951,514 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,310,603 had received at least one dose so far.