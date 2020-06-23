DELHI, Iowa — Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team recently announced that it will cancel this year’s shows and learn-to-ski events due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team won regional and national championship titles in 2018 and 2019 and was looking forward to its return in 2020, a press release stated.
“This year, we want to make sure everyone stays safe, and (it) will be a time when we can focus on our personal skiing skills and also work on our site, boat and equipment maintenance and improvements,” said Hartwick Huskys Board President Marty Pottebaum in the release.
The organization is accepting donations via PayPal at hartwickhuskys@gmail.com, Venmo at Hartwick Lake Ski Club or by mailing a check to Hartwick Huskys Ski Team, P.O. Box 25, Delhi, Iowa 52223.