A chart-topping rapper's Dubuque show has been postponed.
Five Flags Center announced this morning that the Flo Rida concert scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, is being pushed back.
A press release states that it likely will be rescheduled for the spring, but a new date has not been established yet. The facility will make an announcement when a new date is selected, and those who have purchased tickets to the concert should hold onto them, as they will be honored on the rescheduled date.
Flo Rida topped the charts out of the gate in October 2007 with his debut single, “Low.” That single featured T-Pain and sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, beginning in December 2007, eventually becoming the best-selling single of 2008.
The Miami-based rapper has since released 10 more Top 10 singles, including “Whistle” and “Sugar.” Some of his music has garnered a worldwide audience, and on YouTube, six of his songs have each garnered more than 200 million views, led by “Wild Ones,” which has topped 500 million.