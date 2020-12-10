Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five area Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's death toll increased by four more, moving the total to 123 as of 11 a.m. today.
The totals for Clayton and Jackson counties each increased by two, pushing the tolls to 24 related deaths in Clayton County and 23 in Jackson County. Jones County's total increased by one to 28.
Delaware County was unchanged at 26 deaths.
Statewide, the total number of deaths increased by 99 to 3,120 as of 11 a.m. today.
There were 66 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County confirmed in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,828. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 12.9%.
Jackson County had 16 cases in the same period, giving the county a total of 1,595.
Clayton County's count increased by 11 to 1,232. Delaware County's total moved to 1,526, an increase of eight, while Jones County's moved to 2,429, an increase of six.
The state continues to report on outbreaks at 10 long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases, an increase of two
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
- Stonehill Care Center -- 22 cases, an increase of two
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases, an increase of one
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, a total of 2,246 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 251,028.