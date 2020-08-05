Organizers have canceled this year’s Rock & Roll Rewind Music Showcase.
The music event will be held in 2021, according to a social media post.
The reunion of tri-state area bands is held annually at the Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Casino.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
Organizers have canceled this year’s Rock & Roll Rewind Music Showcase.
The music event will be held in 2021, according to a social media post.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
The reunion of tri-state area bands is held annually at the Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Casino.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town