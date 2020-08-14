Two days after the Iowa Department of Public Health disclosed its method for calculating 14-day average positivity rates for COVID-19, state officials put forth a different explanation for how such figures are determined.
Meanwhile, a Telegraph Herald analysis found as many as one-quarter of new coronavirus cases reported in Dubuque County in a two-week stretch were not factored into the 14-day positivity rate posted to the state of Iowa’s website.
Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, reframed the state’s method for calculating such rates in a phone call with the Telegraph Herald Thursday morning.
“(The way) we calculate 14-day positivity rates, is the sum total of individual positive cases from 14 days divided by the sum total of total individuals tested over 14 days,” Garrett said.
This explanation differs from one offered two days earlier by Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy. On Tuesday, McCoy said the state determined 14-day positivity rates by taking the “daily percentage of individuals positive” over the course of two weeks, and dividing that total by 14. Such an approach would weigh all days equally, even if the number of people tested on these days varied.
McCoy double-checked these results with data professionals Tuesday evening before emailing the Telegraph Herald to confirm that her description did, indeed, accurately describe the state’s methodology.
Following Thursday’s phone call with Garrett, however, the Telegraph Herald contacted McCoy, who reversed course and said the state does base its results on the sum total of new cases.
Such calculations are of critical importance as a return to school looms.
State officials said late last month that school leaders can ask for permission to close buildings or districts only if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
FURTHER ANALYSIS
On Thursday, Garrett also called into question recent Telegraph Herald reporting that indicated the state’s 14-day positivity rates in Dubuque County fail to match underlying data.
The state of Iowa has recently pegged Dubuque County’s two-week positivity rate at around 11%, while the Telegraph Herald’s analysis of the state’s own, underlying figures has yielded results around 14%.
Garrett emphasized that the state website offers a consistent location where residents can learn about the 14-day positivity rate and encouraged Iowans to accept those findings at face value, rather than conducting their own math.
“It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website,” Garrett said.
Ongoing attempts to pair local, 14-day positivity rates with underlying figures — also issued by the state itself — consistently reveal widely varying results, however.
The state of Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard includes a graph listing the number of new COVID-19 cases identified each day in Dubuque County. On Thursday, the Telegraph Herald analyzed the daily results stretching from July 30 through Aug. 12.
The new, positive cases from each of these individual 14 days adds up to 238 new cases. When divided by the new tests in that time frame — 2,184 — the state comes up with a two-week positivity rate of 10.9%.
However, in a nearly identical, two-week time frame, beginning at 5 p.m. on July 29 and concluding at 5 p.m. Aug. 12, state data tracked by the TH revealed far different results.
Within that time frame, the state reported that total tests grew from 18,892 to 21,098 — an increase of 2,206. That is very similar to the 2,184 new tests utilized for the state’s 14-day positivity average.
Meanwhile, positive cases grew from 1,405 to 1,719 — an increase of 314 cases in the 14-day period beginning and ending at 5 p.m. In the comparable stretch of time, the state’s 14-day analysis identified 238 new cases. That means 76 new cases were not factored into the state’s 14-day positivity analysis.
Differences such as this, the state attributes to the difference in time frames. In this scenario, that would mean some 76 cases were added to state tallies between 5 p.m. and midnight on July 29, the only period represented in the TH’s 5 p.m. calculation versus the rate the state calculated based on the numbers at midnight.
DATA DISCREPANCIES
State officials blamed the data discrepancy on when the Telegraph Herald was recording its daily data benchmarks.
“We are counting results that come in between 12 a.m. and (11:59 p.m.),” said Paul Trombino, chief operating officer for the office of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. “It is a full day … you are taking a different view and look at the data.”
Even when adjusting the time frame to account for this theory, however, dozens of newly reported cases still were not accounted for by the state.
Between 11 a.m. on July 30 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 — an abbreviated window of time that rests wholly within the 14-day window identified by the state — the state’s tally of confirmed cases in Dubuque County rose by 291, meaning at least 53 new positives were not factored into the two-week average.
Trombino noted that other factors could lead to changes in how positives are accounted for, noting that further case investigation can sometimes reveal new information about where a positive test originated.
“A lot of times, when the report comes in, we don’t get all of the information from labs,” he said. “So a lot of times they may have an address and ZIP code, but maybe the zip code is incorrect, so they are actually residents of different counties.”
Garrett on Thursday underscored that the manner in which state officials present data is fluid. He noted that getting this information to the public can be a complex process in the midst of “an unprecedented pandemic.”
“I cannot underscore enough … how many moving pieces are going on at any given time behind this data,” Garrett said.