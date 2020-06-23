SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Cascade pool ribbon-cutting
People attend a ribbon-cutting event at Cascade (Iowa) Municipal Swimming Pool on Wednesday, June 18, 2020.

 PAUL KURUTSIDES

CASCADE, Iowa — The just-opened Cascade municipal pool now is closed for at least two days.

The city announced today that the facility would be closed today and Wednesday because a pool employee might have been exposed to COVID-19.

A testing sample has been taken from the employee, whose name was not released, but the results have not been received yet, according to the announcement. 

"When results are known, we will post an update," the post states. "The Cascade pool is taking every measure to keep the public safe and will continue to do so."

The brand-new municipal pool opened for the season on Saturday. 

