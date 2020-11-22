Dubuque County reported 123 additional COVID-19 cases and an additional related death between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
The county’s total cases increased to 8,621, the seventh-highest in the state. The related death toll now stands at 90, the fifth-highest in the state.
The county’s to-date positivity rate stood at 20.2%.
Clayton County’s total number of confirmed cases reached 999 as of 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour increase of 27 cases. The county’s related death toll remained at four.
Jackson County reported 22 additional cases, for a total of 1,339. The county’s death toll remained at eight.
Jones County reported 21 additional cases during the 24-hour span, giving the county a total of 2,192. The county’s death toll remained 11. The county’s count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 71 COVID-19-positive inmates, three inmate deaths and 43 positive staff as of Friday afternoon, the last time that the information was updated.
Delaware County reported 15 additional cases, for a total of 1,342. The death toll remained 21.
The state continued to report 10 local long-term-care centers with COVID-19 outbreaks. Their case counts as of 11 a.m. were:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 82 cases and 38 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 14 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- 70 cases and 41 recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 13 cases and four recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- eight cases and four recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 60 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 30 cases and none recovered
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 35 cases and two recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and one recovered
The state’s total stood at 210,062 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 3,403 from 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll increased by 33 in the same time period, to reach 2,192.