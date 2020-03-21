The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued a disaster declaration for the state of Iowa which will allow small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for low-interest support loans.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance, according to a press release. Money can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid due to health crisis.
The interest rate for businesses is 3.75%, while the interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75%. Long-term repayments up to 30 years are an option as well.
To apply, visit DisasterLoan.SBA.gov/ela/.