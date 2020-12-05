Record 24-hour totals of COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday for Dubuque County, Jackson County and the state of Iowa as a whole.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Department of Public Health has unveiled additional metrics regarding coronavirus activity across the state and at the county level.
Five related deaths of Dubuque County residents were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s toll of 99 at that time was the fifth-highest among counties in the state. Dubuque County’s population is estimated to be the seventh-largest in the state.
Jackson County had three related deaths in that time frame, and its toll climbed to 17. Clayton and Jones counties also recorded related deaths in the 24-hour stretch.
The state toll climbed by 84 during that time, increasing to 2,606. That record eclipsed the one-day record for 5 p.m. set just 24 hours earlier, when there were 73 deaths. Before Friday, the state of 3.1 million people has been averaging between 25 and 30 daily virus-related deaths for weeks.
The rapid rise in deaths comes after the state’s caseload peaked in mid-November, overwhelming hospitals.
NEW DATA
Meanwhile, the health department announced Friday that it had added data to its dashboard that gives a more detailed accounting of the total number of virus tests conducted.
Previously, the state released data about tests only in a format that related to an individual. Those who tested negative or positive on multiple occasions only had their most recent test results included.
The new data shows that more than 2.54 million tests have been reported this year for state residents and nearly 260,000 were positive. That reflects about 1.23 million individuals who were tested.
The new metrics actually showed that Dubuque County topped the 100,000-test threshold on Friday, with 100,453 reported as of 5 p.m. That equates to slightly more than one test for every county resident.
“It’s definitely something the public has been asking for,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, a member of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
The metrics show that nearly 13,500 tests of Clayton County residents have been conducted. Delaware County’s test total topped 14,900; Jackson County had more than 13,900; and Jones County, nearly 15,000.
Early in the pandemic, the state was reporting the number of tests conducted by county, but it made the switch to the number of individuals this fall. The switch made it difficult to assess how many tests were being given in a time frame, because anyone who had been tested already did not increase the “individuals tested” total when being tested again.
On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that, of people who have been tested, about 36% have been tested more than once.
In Dubuque County, for instance, 44,804 individuals had been tested as of 5 p.m. Friday — less than half of the county’s total population.
The much higher test total is driven in large part by requirements such as that long-term-care residents and staff be tested at least weekly.
“That’s a screening,” Corrigan said. “That’s not based on symptoms or anything. Everybody gets checked. Those screenings would inflate that.”
The dashboard also includes sections for both positive tests and positive individuals, numbers that differ. In Dubuque County, 10,441 positive tests were reported, but just 9,514 individuals were reported as having tested positive.
“There was a time, and it may still be happening, where worksites were requiring a negative test before returning to work — which definitely isn’t recommended because people can still test positive for months,” Corrigan said. “It may be a reflection of people wanting a negative test, so they can be back out to work and in public.”
POSITIVITY
The state announced that it would continue to base its 14-day positivity rate on the number of individuals tested in that time frame, not the total number of tests administered. No reason for that was provided in the release. Requests for comment were not answered.
But Corrigan agrees with that decision.
“That’s more of what we need to know,” she said. “It reflects an individual’s state of infection. When this thing is all said and done, the total testing will be more meaningful to learn from. But for our immediate purposes, this is more telling.”
AGES OF NEW CASES
Another new data set on the dashboard is a look at the ages of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, now can provide county-specific breakdowns of the age groups of new cases from the past seven or 14 days.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, for example, 24% of the confirmed cases from the past seven days in Dubuque County were people ages 18 to 29 years old. That represented the largest group.
That same age group also makes up the greatest percentage of recent cases in both Clayton and Delaware counties.
In Jackson County, however, the highest percentage of positives came in the 60-to-69-year-old range. In Jones County, it was 50-to-59.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County’s other age groups and percentage of cases from the previous seven days were: 17 and younger, 9% of cases; 30 to 39, 15%; 40-49, 13%; 50-59, 14%; 60-69, 11%; 70-79, 9%; and 80 and older, 6%.
PER 100,000
The dashboard also now reports the number of positive cases per 100,000 population in the counties in the past week.
“These trends are more comprehensive indicators of recent virus activity than daily cases and positivity rates alone,” read the state’s release.
Statewide, that came to 405 individuals positive per 100,000 population. In Jones County, that was 414. In Clayton County, it was 393. In Dubuque County, that number came to 346. In both Delaware and Jackson Counties, it was 334.