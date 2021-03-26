More than 19,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 19,212 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 682 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 31,189 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 2,086.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,155 who have received at least one dose (increase of 131 from Thursday); 3,027 fully vaccinated (increase of 69)
- Delaware County residents: 4,535 who have received at least one dose (increase of 105); 2,613 fully vaccinated (increase of 196)
- Jackson County residents: 5,423 who have received at least one dose (increase of 146); 3,914 fully vaccinated (increase of 672)
- Jones County residents: 5,398 who have received at least one dose (increase of 67); 3,331 fully vaccinated (increase of 165)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 553,193 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 889,812 had received at least one dose so far.