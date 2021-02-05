Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the county’s toll to 181. Jackson County also had an additional death, bringing its total to 37.
- Meanwhile, Dubuque County added 27 new COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 9.3% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Jackson County added eight new cases in that time frame and its 14-day positivity rate increased to 11.9%. Jones County reported six new cases, and its rate dropped to 10.1%. Three additional cases in Delaware County were reported, and the county’s 14-day rate ticked down to 10%. Clayton County had one new case and its two-week positivity rate rose slightly to 6.4%.
- The state did not provide updated county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most recent figures, as of Tuesday afternoon, showed 11 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospitalization total for Jones County was seven; Jackson County, three; Delaware County, two; and Clayton County, zero.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had eight new cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 878 additional cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the total climbing to 322,715. There were 58 more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 5,033.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 10 additional cases Thursday. Iowa County reported eight new cases. The state reported one new case in Crawford County, and the county noted one additional death. The state reported no new cases in Lafayette County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,518 new cases on Thursday, pushing the total to 546,955. There were 41 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 5,992.
- In Illinois, the state reported seven additional cases in Jo Daviess County on Thursday.
The statewide total grew by 3,328 new cases reported Thursday, along with 69 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths.