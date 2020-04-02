SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Sixty-six new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa were announced Thursday, bringing the state's total to 614. 

The 12% spike in total cases compared to Wednesday's figure coincides with the announcement of two more COVID-19 deaths. Two Linn County residents died, bringing the state's toll to 11. 

In Illinois, 715 new cases were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 7,695, an increase of about 10% over Wednesday. The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to 157.  

Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 379 on Thursday to 1,730 total, a 28% increase over Wednesday's count. Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 31. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

CORRECTED Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-2-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Thursday afternoon, April 2. An earlier version of this map incorrectly identified Delaware County as having one confirmed case. It does not.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-2-21 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Thursday afternoon, April 2. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-2-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon, April 2. 

