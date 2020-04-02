Sixty-six new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa were announced Thursday, bringing the state's total to 614.
The 12% spike in total cases compared to Wednesday's figure coincides with the announcement of two more COVID-19 deaths. Two Linn County residents died, bringing the state's toll to 11.
In Illinois, 715 new cases were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 7,695, an increase of about 10% over Wednesday. The state's COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to 157.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 total grew by 379 on Thursday to 1,730 total, a 28% increase over Wednesday's count. Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 31.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: