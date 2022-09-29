Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from Sept. 15 to Wednesday.
One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. There have been a total of seven such deaths in the past four weeks in the county.
Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals on Wednesday was the lowest since April.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: In addition to the Dubuque County death reported during the seven-day period, one additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Hospitalizations: There were two people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of 11 from one week earlier. The two people represent the lowest total at those two facilities on a Wednesday — when patient information is released — since April 20. The low total comes one week after the two hospitals reported their highest patient count since Feb. 2.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford County, Wis. Low ratings were given to Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.