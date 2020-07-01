Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total stood at 509 cases at the latter time, the 15th-highest total in the state. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and two people diagnosed with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most-
- recent state data.
- The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered in Dubuque County shot up dramatically during this time period to 375 — an increase of 108 compared to the prior day, according to the state website.
- Efforts to verify that figure were not successful Tuesday night, but the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team shared similar figures in a press release Tuesday afternoon. By taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered, the county had 112 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. That was a decrease of 98 from 24 hours prior.
- The number of completed COVID-19 tests climbed by another 140 during the time frame. The county’s total of 10,234 tests ranks seventh in the state.
- The number of recovered residents of Dubuque Specialty Care climbed from 24 to 38 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the case count — 51 — remained unchanged. State documents obtained by the TH showed that a facility administrator reported that, as of June 4, 11 diagnosed residents had died. That means that, at most, the facility still has two “active” cases. There was no change in the case count for the other long-term-care-center outbreak in the area. Edgewood Convalescent Home still has 10 confirmed cases, with nine recovered.
- Elsewhere, two more confirmed cases were reported during the time period in Jones County and one more in Delaware County.
- Statewide, 226 additional cases were confirmed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, raising the total to 29,009. Eight more related deaths were recorded, so that toll climbed to 716.
- In Wisconsin, three more cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 157. Iowa County had two more, so it sits at 31, while Lafayette County had another, moving it to 73 cases.
- Statewide, another 601 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state’s total to 28,659. Seven more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 784.
In Illinois, an additional 724 confirmed cases and 23 related deaths were reported Tuesday. The statewide totals stood at 143,185 cases and 6,923 deaths.