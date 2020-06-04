EARLVILLE, Iowa -- Earlville Commercial Club announced today that it will "limit" its Fourth of July celebration this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fireworks and parade still are planned.
An announcement states that the organizing "committee has debated at length how it should be handled in this unprecedented situation. We are proud of over 70 years of tradition and do not take our decision lightly."
They still intend to hold fireworks at dusk and a parade, though the time and route have not been determined yet.
A related 5K is being postponed to a date to be determined, and all other related activities are canceled.