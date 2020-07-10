At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a line of vehicles stretched from the Test Iowa site in Dubuque — just as has seemingly been the case since the site opened.
For the third time this week, the site at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, had opened one hour earlier than scheduled, but three and a half hours after that 4 a.m. start, the line of vehicles kept moving steadily, their occupants pulling up briefly for COVID-19 testing samples to be taken.
Two and a half weeks after the site opened, local demand for the free coronavirus testing shows no signs of waning.
That likely is tied to the continued surge in confirmed cases in Dubuque County. Another 69 were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, one of the highest 24-hour totals since the Telegraph Herald started tracking cases at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
The county’s total as of 5 p.m. was 832 — the 10th-highest among counties in Iowa. Dubuque County has climbed in those rankings in July, as it had the 15th-most cases in the state as of June 30.
Meanwhile, 954 test results were received in that 24-hour span that ended Thursday night, which also was one of the highest results totals recorded so far.
The ever-climbing number of test results provides a community picture for the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
“We know that community spread has increased at a much higher rate than it has before,” she said. “We know there’s more risk to being out in the community, going to places where there are crowds, people not wearing masks. That then drives our communication, what we keep hammering to businesses or individuals.”
Epic Health and Wellness CEO Kelly McMahon said she was not shocked by the recent surge in confirmed cases in Dubuque County.
“We’re not real surprised that the numbers are up because the testing is up and people aren’t as quarantined anymore,” she said. “Hopefully, with the knowledge of their test results, they will quarantine responsibly.”
TESTING SURGE
Josh Bow, 21, of Dubuque, was among those who went to the Dubuque Test Iowa site on Thursday morning. He wanted to be tested after he learned that a friend that he accompanied to a bar had since tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve worked with people who lived with people who had it and didn’t get it,” Bow said. “But I didn’t want to give it to anyone else. (I) thought I’d be safe.”
Epic Health and Wellness remains the only site in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties for Test Iowa — and it has been getting bombarded, according to McMahon.
She said clinic staff have been taking 400 to 550 testing samples per day that they have been open.
“I’m exhausted, honestly,” she told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday afternoon.
Said Corrigan, “They’ve been running at capacity ever since they started.”
The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment.
“It’s really important that people know they absolutely have to go to testiowa.gov to get their code,” McMahon said. “A lot of times, people are getting in line, waiting in line, then getting here and being turned away because they just came without taking the assessment.”
Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
Corrigan said the increased testing totals aren’t just attributable to the Test Iowa site, though.
“Local providers have increased their numbers of testing as demand has increased,” she said. “They’re also doing testing on people going into the hospital for procedures.”
As of 5 p.m. June 30, 10,234 COVID-19 tests had been completed in Dubuque County. That tally stood at 14,113 as of 5 p.m. Thursday, meaning an average of about 430 tests have been completed per day in July (and that includes reduced testing around the holiday and on days that the Test Iowa site isn’t open).
TESTING GOING FORWARD
Among those in line to be tested Thursday morning was Kathi Brehm, 54, of Durango, Iowa. She reported having trouble with the Test Iowa website and also said she had been unable to get a doctor to see her, despite having COVID-19 symptoms.
“I’ve had a cough and have been tired. This is moving along today, though,” she said of the line.
Local public health officials encourage symptomatic people to get tested by their primary physician.
“If there are clients who are symptomatic, they should not be waiting in line at the Test Iowa clinic, especially if it’s a long line,” said Dubuque County Board of Supervisors interim Executive Director Ed Raber to the Dubuque County Board of Health this week.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team also reminds people that not everyone needs to be tested. If a person is not experiencing symptoms, has not been exposed to someone who tested positive and is practicing social distancing and taking other precautions, “you probably don’t need to be tested.”
County Board of Health members reported hearing positive feedback about the Test Iowa sites, even with the frequent long lines.
“If (people) were turned away for any reason, they just went back the next day,” said Board Member Diane Pape-Freiburger. “They were comparing it to Black Friday — if there’s something you want, you prepare ahead of time (and) you get there early if you need to.”
Board Member Suzie Stroud said some people have asked if the site could be open after traditional work hours, rather than in early morning as in recent days.
But McMahon said the vehicle lines created while people wait make that unfeasible.
One other issue raised by Board of Health members was that neither they, nor the county incident management team, know how long the Dubuque Test Iowa site will operate.
McMahon on Thursday afternoon told the Telegraph Herald that Epic has been approved by the state to collect 8,000 samples. The clinic’s staff have collected fewer than 5,000 so far.
The Test Iowa site is not open today.
A temporary Test Iowa site will be offered from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm St. It will have the same requirements as the Cedar Cross site.
Corrigan said the Test Iowa site at Epic Health and Wellness will be open from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday “until further notice.”