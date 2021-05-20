Three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,399.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 2,102.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, so its total rose to 1,697.
No additional cases were reported in Jones or Jackson counties, so their totals remained at 2,993 and 2,231, respectively.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 370,154 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 233 during the 24-hour span.
Seven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, raising the death toll to 6,025.