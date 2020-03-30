While adults understand the stakes during a global pandemic, the youngest among us can be hard-pressed to understand why certain sacrifices are necessary.
Such was the case for Brooklyn Keck, of Dubuque, who was eagerly anticipating a 7th birthday party with friends and family last week. They were going to go bowling and eat junk food and open presents and just generally have a blast.
But with schools and businesses closed and gatherings of any substantial size prohibited due to the relentless spread of COVID-19, that was off the table.
“She was just really bummed she wasn’t going to be around her friends or anything like that,” said Brooklyn’s mother, Jill.
Jill scoured the internet, seeking ideas to brighten Brooklyn’s birthday while staying as safe as possible during the outbreak. Eventually, she learned of another young child whose isolated birthday was brightened by a visit from public safety officials.
“Brooklyn’s always been enthusiastic and has shown interest in firetrucks and policemen,” Jill said. “Every time she sees them she runs up and asks for stickers.”
So Jill reached out to Dubuque fire and police officials.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll give it a shot,’” she said.
Then on Wednesday, Brooklyn asked to go for a bike ride. And as she pedaled off, she heard them coming.
“She heard the sirens and saw the firetruck and the chief coming up,” Jill said. “They stopped and they sang ‘Happy birthday’ to her. They gave her some gifts and took pictures.”
But the birthday surprises weren’t over. A few hours later, the doorbell rang.
It was a Dubuque police officer who arrived with more gifts. More photos were taken and Brooklyn enjoyed a tour of a squad car, according to Jill.
“It really made her day,” she said. “She was just smiling all afternoon.”
In a time of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s not just the traditional heroes — police officers, firefighters, doctors and nurses — who are rising to the occasion.
The Telegraph Herald asked readers for the unsung heroes who deserve recognition for giving what they can during a uniquely trying time.
Multiple organizations and people are working to create masks to help offset a critical shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday released guidelines for homemade masks.
They should be made of 100% cotton with a minimum 160 thread count per square inch.
They should have cotton ties and tape.
Each should have a nose piece that is at least 4 inches long made from plastic-coated wire twist ties.
Each mask should be 7 inches wide by 3.75 inches tall.
Each mask should have three upward-facing pleats.
Two layers of fabric should be used for each mask.
Organizations and local residents who have been donating time or materials for making masks include:
• Key City Creative
• Jenny Schueller, East Dubuque, Ill.
• Bellevue (Iowa) Helping Hands
• Kyle Regan, Dubuque
• K&K Logo Designs, Dyersville, Iowa
If you know of someone else who deserves to be recognized for his or her efforts, please send an email to ben.jacobson@thmedia.com.