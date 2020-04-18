The death toll related to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued to rise today with 125 new fatalities reported.
The statewide death toll now is 1,259. Another 1,585 cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 29,160.
In Wisconsin, officials announced another 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That pushed the state total to 4,199.
They also reported another six related deaths, pushing that tally to 211.
In Iowa, officials today announced 181 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional related deaths.
The new cases pushed the statewide total to 2,513. The death toll now stands at 74.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: