In Iowa, there were 304 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday.

The state total now is 14,955.

Four more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 355. 

In Wisconsin, there were 144 new cases reported, pushing the total to 12,687. 

Six new deaths were reported, so that total stands at 459 statewide. 

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,294 cases, along with 50 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 96,485 cases and 4,234 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Coronavirus map - Iowa 5-18-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Monday morning, May 18.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 5-18-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, May 18.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 5-18-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Monday afternoon, May 18.

