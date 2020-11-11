Three more area school districts are announcing changes in how instruction is delivered, as they deal with staffing issues related to COVID-19.
Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District has moved all of its high school and Cardinal Preschool students to remote learning for the rest of the week "due to extreme staff shortages."
The entire school district also will move to remote learning around the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a letter to parents. That means remote learning on Nov. 23, 24 and 30 and Dec. 1. In-person teaching will resume on Dec. 2.
The letter lists five reasons for the moves that include the staffing shortages and "to provide additional time to recognize symptoms, reduce exposure and allow the beginning of quarantining to take place if students were exposed to COVID."
Meanwhile, the remainder of the River Ridge (Wis.) School District will shift to virtual learning starting on Thursday, Nov. 12. The high school students made the move earlier this week, and the rest of the district's students will follow suit. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 23.
"Due to recent positive results and quarantine measures, we cannot staff our buildings effectively," states the district announcement. "We are hoping that this brief closure will allow people to concentrate on their health and well-being."
In Prairie du Chien, Wis., Prairie du Chien High School moved to virtual learning starting today and running through Wednesday, Nov. 18.
"This move is due to two positive cases (among) high school staff, subsequent quarantines of other staff and a shortage of substitutes to fill the positions," states a letter to parents. "There are no student close contacts identified for either of these two high school staff cases."