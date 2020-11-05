In Iowa, 4,706 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 140,832
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 20 to 1,801.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,922 new cases today, pushing the total to 249,924.
There were 38 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,194.
In Illinois, 9,935 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 97 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 447,491 cases, and its death toll now tops 10,000, reaching 10,030 today.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)