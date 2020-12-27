Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 10,442.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 9.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
The county’s related death toll remained at 135, the sixth-highest total in the state.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the five-county area for the third day in a row, and small increases in the number of new cases. The figures are being impacted by the Christmas holiday and related closures of testing sites.
Clayton County reported an increase of five additional cases, for a total of 1,343, with 39 related deaths.
Delaware and Jones counties both reported increases of two cases, increasing their county tallies to 1,602 and 2,561, respectively. Delaware County’s related death toll is 29. Jones County’s toll is 44.
Jackson County reported one additional case, for a total of 1,752. The county has reported 29 deaths.
The state is reporting outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 40 cases, an increase of two.
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 24 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- eight cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported by the state.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 619 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span, increasing the total to 274,934.
The state’s related death toll rose by one, to 3,745.