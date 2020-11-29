Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County had
- 54 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 17.0% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,269 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a decrease of 49 cases from the previous 24 hours.
- Delaware County had
- 20 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 20.3% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Clayton County had
- 18 new cases in the 24-hour period, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 24.6%.
- Jackson County had 14 new cases and a rate of 20.9%.
- Jones County had another five cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity rate inched up to 27.5%, still the third-highest in the state.
- The state health department has not released updated county-level hospitalization data since Monday. As of Monday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
- Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak list. The case counts as of 5 p.m. Saturday were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque —
- 83 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases,
- an increase of two; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 64 cases, an increase of one; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 52 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor —
- 36 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 30 cases, an increase of five; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 226,259 at 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 2,003 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by eight to 2,360.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County did not provide a
- daily update Friday or Saturday night. Grant County reported 27 new cases;
- Lafayette County, 15; and Crawford County, 19.
- Statewide, there were 1,300 new cases reported Saturday, pushing the total to 380,870. There were 28 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,285.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had not provided updated figures as of Friday or Saturday night, but the state website showed three more confirmed cases for the county.
- Statewide, there were 7,873 new confirmed cases reported Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 712,936 cases and 12,137 deaths.