Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:

  • Dubuque County had
  • 54 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 17.0% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
  • By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,269 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a decrease of 49 cases from the previous 24 hours.
  • Delaware County had
  • 20 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 20.3% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
  • Clayton County had
  • 18 new cases in the 24-hour period, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 24.6%.
  • Jackson County had 14 new cases and a rate of 20.9%.
  • Jones County had another five cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity rate inched up to 27.5%, still the third-highest in the state.
  • The state health department has not released updated county-level hospitalization data since Monday. As of Monday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
  • Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak list. The case counts as of 5 p.m. Saturday were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque —
  • 83 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 20 cases,
  • an increase of two; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 64 cases, an increase of one; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 52 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor —
  • 36 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 30 cases, an increase of five; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
  • Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 226,259 at 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 2,003 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by eight to 2,360.
  • In Wisconsin, Iowa County did not provide a
  • daily update Friday or Saturday night. Grant County reported 27 new cases;
  • Lafayette County, 15; and Crawford County, 19.
  • Statewide, there were 1,300 new cases reported Saturday, pushing the total to 380,870. There were 28 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,285.
  • In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had not provided updated figures as of Friday or Saturday night, but the state website showed three more confirmed cases for the county.
  • Statewide, there were 7,873 new confirmed cases reported Saturday, along with 108 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 712,936 cases and 12,137 deaths.

