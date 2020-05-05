SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

A national foundation has donated more than $70,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Dubuque area.

The Denver-based Morgridge Family Foundation recently awarded $72,500 to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The release states that the money is part of $1 million in emergency relief funding being distributed to 14 community foundations and United Way organizations that will allocate funds to local nonprofit organizations providing assistance related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags