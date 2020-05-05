A national foundation has donated more than $70,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Dubuque area.
The Denver-based Morgridge Family Foundation recently awarded $72,500 to the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release.
The release states that the money is part of $1 million in emergency relief funding being distributed to 14 community foundations and United Way organizations that will allocate funds to local nonprofit organizations providing assistance related to the coronavirus pandemic.