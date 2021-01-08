In Iowa, there were 2,057 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 293,454.
The state reported 59 additional related deaths, moving the death toll to 4,124.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,474 new cases today, pushing the total over a half-million to 502,012.
There were 40 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,119.
In Illinois, there were 9,277 new cases reported today, along with 126 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,017,322, as well as 17,395 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)