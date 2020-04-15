Clayton County, Iowa, officials announced Tuesday afternoon that a county resident confirmed to have COVID-19 had died.
The person, who was at least 81 years old, was the first such death in the county, according to local officials.
The announcement of the death came after state officials provided their daily update Tuesday.
They reported 189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the state’s biggest one-day increase so far. The new cases included one in Jones County.
The statewide total now stands at 1,899. Six more deaths were reported, increasing Iowa’s toll to 49 — but that figure likely does not include the Clayton County death announced later in the day.
Thirty-five cases have been confirmed in Dubuque County, as well as one death. Jones County now has 11 cases; Clayton County, seven; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
In Wisconsin, two new cases in Grant County pushed its total to eight cases. Its Wisconsin neighbors stood pat, as Iowa County still has five confirmed cases and Crawford and Lafayette counties each have three.
Statewide, 127 new cases were announced. That pushed the statewide total to 3,555.
Sixteen more related deaths also were reported, pushing that total to 170. One death has been reported in Grant County.
In Illinois, another 1,222 new cases were reported Monday.
It was the 11th time in 12 days that the number of new cases topped 1,000.
The statewide total now stands at 23,247, which includes 11 cases in Jo Daviess County.
Another 74 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 868.