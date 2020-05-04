PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Grant County, along with an additional related death.
The six new cases push the county's total to 54. The latest death is the seventh in the county of someone diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, all of the staff of a Platteville manufacturing facility and their families were tested today in the wake of multiple cases being confirmed there.
Several employees at HyPro Inc. have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The testing of employees and their families was overseen by the Grant County Health Department, Grant County Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard, according to a press release.
County health officials said they did not know how many tests were conducted. They said fewer than five employees initially tested positive.
Since those first positive results were confirmed on April 26, the plant closed and was sanitized. The plant’s disinfection was completed April 28 and operations are scheduled to resume Monday, May 11, the release stated.
County officials today also would not release an updated COVID-19 case count from an outbreak at Orchard Manor, the county-owned long-term-care center in Lancaster.
Officials last reported figures tied to that facility on Tuesday, at which time eight staff and 19 residents had tested positive.