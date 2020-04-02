PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For residents who cannot step outside their homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic without jeopardizing their health, a new grassroots support service in Platteville will fill in.
The Platteville-area Mutual Aid and Collective Care Network is intended to reduce vulnerable residents’ potential exposure to the new coronavirus and mitigate their isolation as they social distance, said founder Kayla Golden, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior.
“If you really want to help people out, a lot of it depends just on neighborly support,” she said. “Some people don’t inherently have that.”
Since she launched the network on March 23 after observing similar services in cities across the country, more than 30 people have signed up online to volunteer. Golden pairs them with residents who request assistance.
The community-organizing tool is most often utilized to arrange courier services or to arrange weekly check-ins.
To date, four people in Platteville have requested services.
Jeanine Meneguin, who is 58 and lives with a disability, retreated to her apartment in February after she developed bronchitis and a sinus infection unrelated to COVID-19. When COVID-19’s spread escalated, her self-isolation continued.
She learned of the network from a flier handed to her by a volunteer.
“He wanted to know if I have any needs or if I needed food or if I needed someone to go to the store for me,” Meneguin said. “I said, joking, ‘The only thing I need right now is cough medicine and sinus medicine and you won’t be able to help me with that because I’m broke.’ He said, ‘Actually we can help you with that.’”
Anna Hachani, a 25-year-old Platteville medical laboratory technician, made the delivery Sunday.
“I want to be the one who goes out rather than the people who are immuno-compromised or at-risk ages,” she said. “I felt it was something I was supposed to do.”
Without the network’s assistance, Meneguin said she would have waited “and just kept coughing” until her monthly disability check arrives tomorrow.
A challenge that volunteers face is the dilemma of transporting items to vulnerable populations.
“There is going to be that inherent risk because they have to get stuff from the outside world into their house,” Golden said.
Volunteers are instructed to leave deliveries door-side and call the recipient to mention that the items have arrived. Handwashing also is stressed.
Another component of the network is the development of “pods” in which volunteers remotely reach out to clusters of about 10 to 30 neighbors.
Ideally, the entire city would be accounted for, Golden said. Four people have volunteered so far.
Meneguin has left her Platteville residence just three times to attend to medical needs, but otherwise keeps herself busy indoors, working on art projects and calling and writing to friends and family.
“We might as well make the best of it,” she said.