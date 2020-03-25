BELLEVUE, Iowa -- City of Bellevue officials will be enforcing the closure of some public areas during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors to Cole and Piggy parks are not to use basketball courts, tennis courts or playground equipment, city officials said. Walking/biking trails and open spaces in parks still can be used, as long as proper social distancing is enforced and no more than 10 people are gathered.
No cases of COVID-19 have yet been confirmed in Jackson County, but the virus' presence in the state is growing rapidly.