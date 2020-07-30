POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi’s annual Catfish Weekend has been altered due to COVID-19 concerns. Among the events canceled is the annual parade.
Truck and tractor pulls scheduled for Aug. 7 and 8 have been canceled, according to an announcement.
A fireworks display remains scheduled for dusk on Aug. 8, but spectators will be barred from the grandstands. Instead, spectators can view the display from vehicles parked at the Tennyson ball diamond or in such areas as the Sts. Andrew and Thomas Catholic School parking lot, 100 U.S. 61 North.
The fish fry will offer carryout meals only, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until fish supplies are gone, on Aug. 9. The cost is $10 per carryout meal.
Garage sales can be held at homeowners’ discretion.