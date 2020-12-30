In Iowa, there were 1,649 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 278,600.
The state’s related death toll increased by 10 to 3,822.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,755 new cases today, pushing the total to 477,292.
There were 35 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,818.
In Illinois, there were 7,374 new cases reported today, along with 178 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 955,380 cases and 16,357 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)