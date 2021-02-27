Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Friday’s developments included:
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday launched vaccinate.iowa.gov, a website “that provides information about vaccine priority populations and eligibility, resources available for Iowans age 65 and older and answers to frequently asked questions about vaccine. The site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter their ZIP code to find vaccine providers near them.”
- The state also announced that starting the week of March 8, Iowa residents who are at least 65 will be able to call 211 to schedule vaccination appointments if those people “are unable to do so because of technology barriers.”
- Dubuque County launched a similar hotline at 563-587-4950 last week for county residents ages 65 and older who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but don’t have a primary care provider.
- Also on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched an online vaccine provider map “designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process. ... It is also intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area.” It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3qYb81C.
- No new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5%, while Clayton County was at 1.9%; Delaware County, 1.2%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 2.1%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The figures as of Thursday afternoon showed that 11 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized was one Jackson County resident. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were in the hospital at that time.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 690 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday. That increased the to-date total to 335,593. A total of 5,463 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of 25 from 5 p.m. Thursday.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday statewide, 334,696 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 160,634 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County Public Health will open a vaccine waiting list to educational and child care staff on Monday, March 1. Eligible residents can register at crawfordcountywi.org/health or by calling 608-326-0229.
- Southwest Health announced Friday that it will focus on vaccinating only educators in the Cuba City, Platteville, Potosi and Southwestern school districts starting Monday “based on Grant County Health Department recommendations.”
- In Wisconsin, 656 additional cases were confirmed statewide Friday, pushing the total to 562,807. There were five additional related deaths reported, so that toll rose to 6,399.
- Also statewide, 425,774 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday, while 443,026 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 2,441 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 1,183,667. There were 55 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,460.
- Statewide, 1,092,692 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Friday, while 725,464 were fully vaccinated.