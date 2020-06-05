Dubuque County health officials announced this week that they are closer to securing a Test Iowa site, but it would look different than expected.
When the Iowa Department of Public Health began placing its testing locations in communities around the state — after a $26 million contract with a Utah-based company to expand its COVID-19 testing program — they were emergency sites of tents set up quickly in large outdoor spaces such as parking lots.
More recently, testing sites have been established in Burlington, Clarinda and Waterloo inside local health clinics.
Such an option now is available to Dubuque County — but it requires a local medical facility to participate. As of Thursday afternoon, none had committed to doing so.
“They are proposing that we facilitate a clinic-based setup, working with a health care facility,” said Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert on Wednesday. “They do not want us to look at a drive- thru situation.”
The Test Iowa collection kits and their processing would be free for the county and the participating medical facilities. Samples could be taken, by appointment, and testing completed for anyone who wished if they had completed the online Test Iowa assessment. As of Thursday, about 15,600 assessments had been completed by Dubuque County residents.
But that model requires cooperation from at least one local medical facility.
“We started conversations with a variety of providers,” Lambert said. “We are hoping to have at least one candidate step up and say, ‘Absolutely. Give us more details.’”
Until that happens, there are a lot of unknowns, such as when the site would be up and running and how long that service would be offered.
Such sites also are not exclusive to residents of the county in which they are located. Any Iowa resident can be tested at any site.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough worried about whether that would inflate local costs.
“It seems if we’re going to be an access point for multiple counties, staffing should be a state expense,” she said.
Supervisor Dave Baker said he did not like the idea of relying on local medical facilities, relating tales from constituents about not being able to be tested at those locations previously despite having COVID-19 symptoms.
“I’m wondering why we’re counting on our local clinics if they don’t want to test people,” he said. “Why would we do business with somebody who doesn’t want to do what we want to do?”
Interim Board of Supervisors Executive Director Ed Raber said a past obstacle for local facilities has been testing supplies.
“Some of the providers have expressed a wariness about doing too much testing, even for some people who have some kind of symptoms,” he said. “They just treat it as if (the patient) has it and tells them to isolate. Part of that is driven by a limited number of collection kits they have at their disposal.”
That obstacle is avoided through the Test Iowa program. If a local medical facility does not agree to serve as the Test Iowa site, it is unclear when the county might have another route to accessing that program.
Lambert said she hopes to have responses from the local facilities by the end of this week.
Lambert’s address to the Board of Supervisors this week was disrupted by a “Zoombombing,” in which the perpetrator accessed the virtual meeting being held via Zoom and began playing a video of an older man dancing naked. The meeting was quickly ended and reconvened via a different virtual location.