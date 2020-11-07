DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, Dyersville City Council members are poised to pass a resolution “strongly” recommending mask usage at their Nov. 16 meeting.
During its most recent meeting, council members were in agreement that they needed to at least do something, but they were not in favor of any sort of mandate.
City Administrator Mick Michel said Mayor Jim Heavens also had the ability to issue another emergency proclamation, but Heavens said he felt this was a decision that should be coming from the entire body, not just himself.
“I agree that we should do something,” Heavens said. “I don’t know if it’s going to accomplish anything, but I think it’s appropriate that we at least recommend it.”
Council Member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva agreed.
“I think most people are trying to do the right thing, and any more guidance we can give I think is useful,” she said.
Council Member Tom Westhoff said he felt the council eventually would regret its decision if it weren’t to take any action.
“Five or 10 years from now, if we look back and we did nothing, I think we’ll feel like we probably missed an opportunity to do what was right,” he said.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said he agreed with a recommendation, adding that he didn’t feel a mandate would be the way to approach the situation. Oberbroeckling also told the council that he has heard that other communities have had difficulties getting citizens to follow recommendations.
“They realized there wasn’t a lot of teeth in it, but like you said, it was doing something rather than nothing,” he said. “But I think supporting it is a good thing because at least people will see us saying that this is important.”
Council Member Jim Gibbs said he thought the private sector potentially would have more sway than the government in this climate.
“I think the strongest message that could be sent would be from the businesses,” he said. “If businesses did make it a requirement to enter their establishment with masks, I think that would have more power. But I think if the city were to support that and encourage businesses to do so, it would have some merit.”