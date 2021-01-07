In Iowa, there were 1,864 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 291,397.
The state reported five additional related deaths, moving the death toll to 4,065.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,791 new cases today, pushing the total to 498,538.
There were 40 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,079.
In Illinois, there were 8,757 new cases reported today, along with 177 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,008,045 cases and 17,272 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)