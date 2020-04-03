News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

1 new case in Jones County, but despite confusion, none in Delaware County

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

City of Dubuque, school leaders stress importance of playground shutdown

In Ecuador, families wait with their dead as bodies pile up

Russia cracks down on coronavirus postings

Pressure mounting for Iowa stay-at-home order from governor

Our opinion -- Social distancing means everyone, no exceptions

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Democrats, GOP divided over new rescue bill

2 cruise ships with COVID-19 patients arrive in Florida after days of negotiations

Virus spreads through South Dakota family's close ties

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, spring sports season in jeopardy

Democrats delay nominating convention amid virus concerns

Biden wants to talk to Trump about lessons from past crises

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday night)

UPDATE: Reynolds extends Iowa's school, business closures through April 30

Hundreds gather for Iowa horse auction, defying guidelines

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, spring sports season in jeopardy

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

AP-NORC poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus

UPDATE: State of Iowa officials revise COVID-19 map, removing Delaware County case

Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17

Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

UW-Madison moves summer term to online only

Outbreak: Bankruptcies, layoffs and quiet skies

Profit forecasts tank as virus pandemic whacks economy

Record 6.6 million seek U.S. jobless aid as layoffs mount

Dutch leader proposes EU fund for nations hit hard by virus

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus

Amid COVID-19 concerns, local jails work to reduce inmate counts, Dubuque police alter approach for some offenses

Clarke announces all non-essential employees to work from home

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election