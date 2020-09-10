Public health officials say recent increases in the average number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County and the county’s 14-day positivity rate likely are tied to the return of college students, as well as infections in some of the smaller communities.
In the seven-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the county averaged about 26 new cases per 24-hour period. That compared to about 18 per day one week earlier and about 13 per day in the week before that.
Meanwhile, the 14-day positivity rate stood at 12.7% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, based on Telegraph Herald calculations using state-reported totals. That compared to 10.4% one week prior and 9.8% two weeks prior.
According to County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert, one likely reason for those upswings: It has been about two weeks — the typical incubation period for the coronavirus — since students of the county’s higher education institutions returned to school.
“With the colleges coming back and being out in the community, we could be seeing them driving this,” she said.
Specifically, Lambert said some college student-athletes are being required to be tested before they can compete.
“A lot of the athletics have various conference and league requirements that they have to do testing before students can participate in a sport,” she said. “We know there are some conference regulations, where before any sporting event can occur, there are requirements for some testing.”
She also said some of the trends are likely tied to the coronavirus being spread now that K-12 schools are in session as well.
That seems to be true in the Western Dubuque Community School District, at least. The district on Wednesday reported that 15 staff and five students have tested positive recently, up from a total of just seven cases on Friday.
Dubuque Community Schools on Wednesday was reporting a total of three cases.
The jump in WD cases was reported one day after nearly all of the mayors of the county’s smaller cities — those other than Dubuque — helped convince the county supervisors to vote against a face covering mandate. Such a mandate had been unanimously recommended by the county Board of Health. It would have covered the entirety of the county outside of the city of Dubuque, which already has such a rule.
Nurse and Board of Health Member Diane Pape- Freiburger noted that the increase in WD cases likely was tied to coronavirus in some of those smaller cities.
“If the dashboard for Western Dubuque is correct, they’re seeing positives in a lot of their school buildings,” Pape-Freiburger said. “They’re seeing those in their communities.”
The WD count as of Wednesday included cases tied to the schools in Cascade, Dyersville, Epworth and Peosta.
The WD tracker is providing information that potentially is more geographically specific than has previously been shared with the public and even members of the Board of Health.
To date, the Iowa Department of Public Health has insisted that county public health officials not reveal in which communities positive individuals reside.
“Their legal counsel has told them it would violate privacy rules,” Lambert told county supervisors this week.
That state department has said some zip codes have so few residents that revealing numbers in that fashion would allow people to identify the individuals who were confirmed to have COVID-19. In contrast, both Illinois and Wisconsin provide some COVID-19 information broken down by zip code.
The lack of disclosure in Iowa has been a consistent frustration for the Dubuque County supervisors.
“We speak about this almost every Monday,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough this week. “Where is IDPH in allowing us to break down the Dubuque County information into zip code?”
Lambert said the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team has repeatedly pressed the state on the issue but has not had any success.
That lack of city-specific data was pointed to by the local mayors who opposed the mask mandate. Some argued that the restrictions on disclosing how many cases were in a community indicated that COVID-19 was quite uncommon in their cities — though the state is not releasing that data for any community.
In lieu of the data for the smaller cities, the Board of Health continued Wednesday to plan more advertising for the use of face coverings in and around those areas. More billboards are going up. And county public health staff have designed posters to be displayed at events in the county.
That should help, according to Lambert, as large gatherings are a common way for the virus to spread.
Pape-Freiburger on Wednesday also relayed messages from Kelly McMahon, CEO of Epic Health, which is operating Dubuque’s Test Iowa clinic. Pape-Freiburger said McMahon reported the clinic was seeing increases in the number of testing appointments being made and the positivity rates of those tests.
Officials also noted that the number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in Dubuque County is climbing. There were seven people hospitalized as of Thursday — a number that had doubled to 14 as of Tuesday, the most-recent date for which figures were available.