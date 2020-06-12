Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County recorded six more cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s total stood at 377 cases at the latter time.
- Clayton and Delaware counties each recorded one additional case in the same time period.
- No additional COVID-19-
- related deaths were reported in Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton, Jones or Jackson counties during that 24-hour span. Dubuque County’s toll remains at 21, Delaware County has just one death, and Clayton County has three. A total of 217 people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered,
- according to the most-recent state data, while 17 have recovered in Delaware County.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state website reported that 6,557 Dubuque County residents have been tested, up 81 from the previous day.
- The number of Dubuque County residents hospitalized is three, two less than yesterday, according to state data.
- The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care rose for the second time this week, with the additional case bringing the total to 51. The number of recovered patients, 14, remains the same. There are 35 long-term-care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks currently, down three from Wednesday. Specialty Care is the only long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. An outbreak at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County was first reported Thursday.
- Statewide, 348 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The total as of the latter time was 22,974. Nine additional related deaths were reported. There have been 640 so far.
- Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin each reported three additional cases Thursday, bringing Grant County’s total to 103 and Lafayette County’s total to 38.
- Free testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Prairie du Chien High School, 800 E. Crawford St. The event is open to Crawford County residents and those in surrounding communities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or those who are asymptomatic but compelled to get tested at the recommendation of public health officials.
- In Wisconsin, 333 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state total to 21,926. Eleven new deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 682.
- In Illinois, 766 new cases and 90 additional deaths were reported Thursday. That pushed the state’s totals to 130,603 cases and 6,185 deaths.