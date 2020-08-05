Another popular event has been nixed due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s annual Ultimate Country Hits concerts, originally scheduled for May 15 and 16, have been canceled, according to a press release.
“Despite our optimistic hopes and best efforts for trying to reschedule this concert, we have unfortunately decided to cancel,” said Executive Director Mark Wahlert in the release. “The ongoing pandemic makes mass gatherings much too risky and nearly impossible to do with adequate social distancing.”
Season subscribers who purchased tickets though the symphony office will be refunded by mail.
Single ticket holders who purchased tickets through the Mississippi Moon Bar can request a refund by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing martymaiers@boydgaming.com. Provide your name, phone number, order number and include that the refund is for Ultimate Country Hits.