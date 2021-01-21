Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 157, the sixth-highest in the state.
Clayton County had one more death, raising its toll to 49.
Sixty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,465.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 9% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had 12 additional cases, for a total of 1,937. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton County reported four additional cases, for a total of 1,518.
Jones County had 13 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing its total to 2,727. The county's death toll remained at 49.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the total to 1,746. The county's death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, three long-term-care facilities remained on the state outbreak list: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, 60 cases, an increase of one; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, 59 cases, an increase of three; and Stonehill Care Center, nine cases, an increase of three.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,685 additional cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 309,280.
The state reported 51 additional deaths, for a total of 4,445.