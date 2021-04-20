Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,183.
The state reported no new related deaths in the county during the 24-hour period. The county's death toll remained at 203, the sixth-highest in the state.
Four new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,186.
The state reported two new cases each in Clayton and Jones counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals rose to 1,673 and 2,934.
Delaware County had one new case, for a total of 2,034.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 360,683, an increase of 549 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported seven additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,893.