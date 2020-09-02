GALENA, Ill. -- A popular Galena distillery announced today that it will close temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. said it would be "closing (its) doors until we get this straightened out and can open again safely."
"Even after following strict protocols and safety measures, a member of our Blaum Bros. distillery team has tested positive for COVID-19," the post stated. "More tests are in the works, and we are working with the Jo Daviess County Health Dept. to make sure we are handling things the right way."
The announcement went on to explain that any pre-scheduled tours would be refunded.
Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. was founded in 2013 by brothers Matt and Mike Blaum. The distillery creates and sells a variety of products, including bourbon, vodka and gin.