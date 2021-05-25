Further loosening COVID-19 prevention measures, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to no longer require masks for employees or the public in county buildings.
The supervisors previously voted May 14 to repeal the countywide mask mandate, following a change in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which allowed for fully vaccinated people to go without masks even indoors. But, as county Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman reminded supervisors Monday, county property was still under an emergency declaration that required masks and social distancing.
So Sherman sought supervisors’ guidance as to how county buildings should be handled moving forward.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert urged caution and a cohesive message from local governments.
“I still would like to see our numbers higher before we completely get rid of face coverings altogether,” she said. “My preference would be to see consistency with (Dubuque) City Hall and the (county) courthouse. City Hall is, to my knowledge, still requiring face coverings as well as social distancing.”
Lambert noted that without the rules in place, health officials will have no way of discerning who walking around maskless has been vaccinated.
Supervisor Jay Wickham, though, pointed out that the city and county had never had completely consistent messaging during the pandemic. He quickly recommended dropping the COVID-19 mitigation requirements in county buildings.
“I think we need to follow the CDC guidelines and say if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask,” he said.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed about dropping the mask requirement, but said department heads should be allowed to choose if their employees wore masks.
But, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said it would become confusing if different departments had different rules.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he had already told his staff they need not wear masks as soon as the county’s mandate was repealed.
The board voted unanimously to roll back mask usage on county properties, using CDC guidelines. This action did not, however, include Sunnycrest Manor long-term care facility, where specific restrictions could remain in place.
The board of supervisors also plans to resume a hybrid form of in-person meetings as of June 21, continuing virtual options for staff and the public alike.
“I do not want to require in-person presence in our meetings,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “I like when we can have (department heads) appear before us without driving into town. I would like to continue to do Zoom for even other people who want to present before us.”
The county will look into streaming meetings live on Youtube and Facebook, concurrent with in-person and Zoom options.