After remaining silent on the issue since Monday, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday afternoon acknowledged a system flaw that has led to inaccuracies in daily COVID-19 case counts and 14-day positivity rates.
“In an effort to report the number of individuals tested without duplicating results from those who were tested multiple times, an individual’s most recent test result, whether positive or negative, was unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test result,” spokesman Pat Garrett wrote in an email.
He said the state is adjusting its system to ensure that results are being recorded on the accurate day, not the date of the first test result.
It was the fourth different explanation offered by a state official since Aug. 11 regarding inconsistencies between Iowa’s COVID-19 data and the Telegraph Herald’s calculations based on underlying figures supplied by the state.
However, an analysis by the TH on Wednesday night showed that issues persisted even after the state updated its data, including newly updated daily totals for Dubuque County from Thursday to Tuesday that don’t account for 26 cases of the 101-case increase in the county’s overall total during that span.
Additionally, Dubuque County’s total positivity rate climbed from 7.8% at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 to 8.2% at 5 p.m. Tuesday — despite the newly revised state figures saying the county had a 7.6% positivity rate during the 14-day period that ended Tuesday.
Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician based in Fort Dodge, Iowa, said the new state explanation sheds further light on the extent to which the state has misreported its data.
“It basically means that all of the data was only for those individuals who had never been tested before,” she said. “For the people testing multiple times, all their additional tests were being misattributed. The data we have been seeing has been completely inaccurate.”
CHANGING DATA
Garrett’s explanation reframed the nature of the coding errors that were initially acknowledged by a top IDPH official last week.
In an email exchange that was forwarded to the TH, the surveillance unit lead epidemiologist for the IDPH indicated that newly reported positive COVID-19 cases were being inaccurately attributed to earlier dates in the year, effectively lowering metrics like the daily counts and 14-day positivity averages in the process.
Garrett on Wednesday indicated that the data glitch affected the reporting of new positive and negative cases. In essence, the results for any Iowan who has received multiple COVID-19 tests were being inaccurately attributed to the date of their first test.
But Garrett’s emailed statement failed to answer multiple questions posed by the Telegraph Herald, including when the flaw was detected and how many cases were inaccurately reported. He did not respond to requests for follow-up information.
Garrett stated that nearly 80% of Iowa’s 99 counties will see a net decrease in their current 14-day positivity rate once the data was corrected, without offering any further explanation on how that had been determined.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-day positivity average in Dubuque County was changed from 10.1% to 7.6%.
Two-week positivity rates in Jackson, Jones, Clayton and Delaware counties also were changed to display lower totals.
State data plays a critical role in determining how local schools will function as they welcome back students, with classes in Dubuque and the Western Dubuque School District set to resume on Monday, Aug. 24.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
ANALYSIS
A closer analysis by the TH of state figures continues to reveal multiple significant flaws, however.
The TH in recent days has started checking state figures at midnight each night. From 12:01 a.m. Thursday to midnight Tuesday night, Dubuque County’s confirmed case count climbed by 101 cases.
But after figures were revised on Wednesday afternoon, the state website is reporting 36 new cases on Thursday, 14 on Friday, five on Saturday, three on Sunday, 13 on Monday and four on Tuesday — a total of 75 cases.
Earlier in the day, the state listed the daily totals from those days as: 17 on Thursday, 24 on Friday, 19 on Saturday, six on Sunday, 10 on Monday and six on Tuesday — a total of 82 cases. It’s unclear how the state’s latest explanation regarding new cases being coded as old ones could cause those fluctuations.
State-reported figures from Tuesday, meanwhile, included 80 negative tests and 6 positive ones, yet reflected that a total of 88 tests were conducted. The state used the 88 tests — not 86 — to determine that day’s positivity rate of 6.8%.
While some state figures were updated Wednesday, the total number of tests and positive cases in local counties was not affected by the state’s efforts to correct data. The Telegraph Herald has consistently used these very figures to assess 14-day positivity rates.
Calculations by the TH — based on the number of new cases and new tests reported by the state during the 14-day period — have consistently shown that Dubuque County had a higher positivity rate than the one reported by the state.
An analysis of the most recent, 14-day window found that Dubuque County’s positivity rate was 11.7% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, higher than both of the figures put forth by the state for the period that ended on Tuesday. The IDPH reported a 10.1% two-week positivity average Wednesday before adjusting it downward to 7.6%.
The 14-day positivity rates for Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties also were higher when the TH used the state’s totals than what the state was reporting for both Wednesday morning and again in the afternoon, after the figures were revised.
The TH has been working for weeks to determine why such discrepancies exist.
A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health on Aug. 11 told the Telegraph Herald that the state determines its 14-day positivity rates by merely averaging the daily percentages, rather than accounting for the sum total of new test and cases over a two-week span. That account was contradicted two days later by the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Garrett also suggested that the higher positivity rates calculated by the TH were the result of recording new case counts at 5 p.m., rather than doing so at midnight like state officials, a theory that was disproved after the TH began tracking data at the same time as Iowa officials.
The TH’s reporting of data inconsistencies prompted an Iowa nurse practitioner to forward her email exchange with an IDPH official, revealing the data flaw that has since forced the state to reassess its calculations. The TH published that story on Tuesday, but state officials did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.
QUESTIONS REMAIN
Given the data errors, those who have been tracking it seek more clarity. Srinivas thinks it is critical for Iowans to understand the process that underlies the state figures, rather than looking solely at the final metrics.
“This whole situation highlights how much we need transparency in all of this,” she said. “It is so vital to the health and well-being of our community to understand where this data is coming from and how it is being collected, stored and interpreted. That is where my concern arises.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, believes the errors and inconsistencies in the state’s COVID-19 figures already have left many Iowans skeptical.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said her department still has not received any direct information from the state concerning the errors in COVID-19 reporting or the plans to address them.
She suggested that Garrett’s message to media members on Wednesday leaves some questions unanswered.
“It is a very high-level explanation,” Corrigan said. “Those of us in public health organizations and other entities that count on this data will have a lot more questions. It’s important to define what goes into each data point and the timeframes being used for these calculations.”