Six local counties reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including two more in Dubuque County.
In Iowa, 482 new cases were announced — easily the highest single-day total to date.
Prior to Sunday, the number of cases in a single day had not reached 200. Then, there were 389 on Sunday and 257 on Monday. The surge in cases is partially related to outbreaks at meatpacking plants.
The statewide total now stands at 3,641. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 83.
Dubuque County now has 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of which resulted in a death. One additional case was announced Tuesday in three other local Iowa counties — Jones County, which now has 16 cases; Clayton County, eight cases and one death; and Delaware County, three.
Jackson County’s total of five cases was unchanged.
In Wisconsin, the total number of COVID-19 cases grew by 130 on Tuesday to 4,620.
Locally, one more case each was reported in three local counties.
Grant County’s total climbed to 25 confirmed cases, with three deaths; Iowa County’s total moved to seven; and Lafayette County’s total now stands at four. With no new cases, Crawford County’s total remains at three.
In Illinois, 1,551 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 33,059. None of the new cases were in Jo Daviess County, which has 11 confirmed cases so far.
Another 119 deaths bring the statewide death toll to 1,468.