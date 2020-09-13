Twenty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,375.
Those 24 new cases came from just 65 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,466. That means the county had a positivity rate of 36.9% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up to 9%.
Jones County reported three new cases in that 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 215. Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties each added another case so their totals are 214, 280, 261 respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of the five area counties during the 24-hour period. As of 11 a.m. today, the death tolls were: Dubuque County, 37; three each in Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties; and two deaths in Jackson County.
Statewide, there were 873 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 74,420
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,218.