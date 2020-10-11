Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 11 active COVID-19 cases in the district at the end of the past week.
There were six active, positive cases among students and five among staff, according to the district's COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
The highest number of cases was at Dubuque Senior High School, with a total of four. The Alta Vista Campus had two cases. Carver, Kennedy and Lincoln elementary schools; Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the transportation office each had one case.
The most recent update to the Western Dubuque Community School District's dashboard was on Thursday afternoon. At that time, there were seven active student cases -- all at Western Dubuque High School -- and three staff cases.
Holy Family Catholic Schools' dashboard did not list a total case number but noted that there are "five or fewer" cases at St. Columbkille Elementary School, St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School. There were also five or fewer cases among students and five or fewer cases among staff at Wahlert Catholic High School.